With GreenX Talks series, we witness triumph of human spirit: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Friday said that as "we continue our GreenX Talks series, we did not just hear stories, we witnessed the triumph of the human spirit".

"Some days do not just inspire you ... they recalibrate your entire perspective," said the billionaire industrialist in a post on X.

"​From the grace of Divya Shankar’s elegant dance to the indomitable journeys of @SudhaaChandran and @SrikanthBolla_, every story was a masterclass in courage. The dedication of @meerashenoy and Alina Alam in creating inclusive livelihoods, and the heroic spirit of our Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team, left every Adanian deeply moved," the Adani Group Chairman added.

Gautam Adani further stated that he is also grateful to V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, "for her gracious presence and motivating us to build a more inclusive future".

In September last year, The Adani Group hosted the fourth edition of Adani Green Talks, bringing together changemakers, social entrepreneurs and innovators shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.

The event, which has grown into one of India’s most distinctive platforms for social innovation, was inaugurated with a keynote address by Gautam Adani on the role of young entrepreneurs in shaping what he called India’s "second freedom struggle"— a fight not for independence from foreign rule but for independence in technology and social innovation that uplifts every community, bridges divides and strengthens the fabric of democracy.

In his address, Gautam Adani reflected on how Green Talks, launched just four years ago, has already become a crucible for ideas with the potential to alter the course of society.

Green Talks is about possibility — the green shoots that break through the hardest soil to announce a new chapter of freedom and hope. It is an invitation to dream boldly and to participate in India’s second freedom struggle, for a society free of inequality, inertia and indifference, he said.

