Rita Ora is 'excited' about her new music, says she is easing pressure on herself

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Singer-actress Rita Ora has shared that she has been working on new material and with that she’s finally learning to ease the "pressure" she puts on herself.

The 35‑year‑old singer, who performed at the Isle of Wight Festival over the weekend, has been hard at work on the follow‑up to 2023’s You and I, and says she allowed herself to relax into the process and enjoy making the record without being so tough on herself, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told The Sun newspaper, “I can’t tell you how excited I am for this new stuff. I think maybe I’ve still got it? Can I be honest, though, it’s the coolest thing to be doing this job. Sometimes you put so much pressure on yourself but it feels nice to just go with it. We are good enough, you know”.

The singer also shared one long‑held ambition she still wants to tick off, recording a live album at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

She said, “I love the Royal Albert Hall. “I still want to do a live album there one day. It’s iconic. Raye did one, Adele did one. It’s just what you want to do as a musician when you grow up and are just like, ‘I have to do the Royal Albert Hall’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Rita recently revealed she has been learning to play the harmonica - and Ronnie Wood has been giving her tips.

The singer has been getting pointers from the Rolling Stone, and she's keen to learn how to play the guitar next.

She told The Sun newspaper, "I’m learning the harmonica and then I want to learn the guitar. "I just saw Ronnie Wood and he is incredible at the harmonica. "He was teaching me certain things”.

Despite getting her big break 14 years ago when she featured on DJ Fresh's hit song Hot Right Now, Rita still has singing lessons.

She said, "I still have singing and acting lessons. I never stop learning”. The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress insisted she is "very strict" when it comes to work, and she restricts her social outings when she has upcoming performances, but Rita "loves working".

"I just want to keep learning and surprising people. I am very strict when it comes to my work. When I’m singing, I don’t go out. I don’t do any of that stuff. I love working”, she added.

--IANS

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