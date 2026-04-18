Rising paediatric HIV infections expose healthcare lapses in Pakistan

Karachi, April 18 (IANS) A dramatic increase in the number of paediatric human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases has been recorded at three hospitals in Pakistan's Karachi over the last nine months, and their numbers continue to grow, according to a latest report.

The Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre (SIDH&RC) admitted 10 HIV positive children in 2024, and in 2025 their numbers rose to over 70. 30 children with HIV posive status were admitted to the hospital this year, reports leading Pakistani daily, Dawn.

Meanwhile, 144 HIV positive patients were reported at the Indus Hospital in 2024, and in 2025, the numbers rose to 17. Additionally, 69 HIV patients have been reported in the first quarter of this year alone at this facility.

Dr Samreen Sarfaraz, Chair of Infection Control Services and consultant infectious diseases at the Indus Hospital, told Dawn, "There has been an alarming surge in paediatric cases registered at our hospital. Since August 2025 to date, 72 children less than 14 years of age have been registered, of which 68 per cent are under five years of age."

According to Sarfaraz, unsafe healthcare practices are the reason for the majority of their registered paediatric HIV cases. She said that the reuse of syringes, needles, intravenous drip sets and cannulas, use of contaminated or improperly sterilised medical instruments and transfusion of unscreened blood are major causes of HIV transmission in the healthcare settings.

Sarfaraz also mentioned that due to commercial reasons, many doctors in the public sector prefer drips and injections over oral medications. Additionally, the suspension of USAID (United States Agency for International Development) funding, according to her, has led to the shortages of both antiretroviral and anti-tuberculosis drugs across Pakistan.

The report also mentioned that in all of the World Health Organisation Eastern Mediterranean (WHO EMRO), Pakistan has the fastest-growing HIV epidemic, according to Sarfaraz.

She also called for strict disciplinary action against rampant malpractices, like reuse of syringes, cannulas, drip sets and multi-dose vials, as well as enforcing the National Action Plan for Injection Safety 2019.

--IANS

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