Rishab Shetty: Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Kannada superstar and filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Kantara: Chapter 1”, believes the real fun of filmmaking begins by “calling the shots.”

Rishab took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his latest release, showcasing himself calling the shots.

“Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots, that's where the real fun of filmmaking begins! #KantaraChapter1,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor has been sharing many glimpses from the making of the film lately. On October 13, Rishab shared that he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with a swollen leg & exhausted body.

"This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law.

--IANS

dc/