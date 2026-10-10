October 10, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

‘Rise and Fall 2’: Tej Pratap warns Shehzad Poonawalla as fight turns ugly

‘Rise and Fall 2’: Tej Pratap warns Shehzad Poonawalla as fight turns ugly

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Rise and Fall Season 2”, Tej Pratap Yadav will be seen questioning Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision.

Contestant Gautam Gulati wasted no time calling Shehzad jealous and insecure, telling Tej, “Aapse panga nahi lega yeh, aap mantri hai na aapke aage peeche bhagega yeh….jhoota hai yeh (He will not get in a feud with you, your are a minister. He will run after you. He’s a liar.)”

With Swara Bhasker backing Shehzad’s decision as a temporary arrangement, Gautam fired back, “Iss dhande mein bahot purana hu… manipulation samajhta hu (I am old in this business…I understand manipulation)”.

And just when the accusations seemed to be running out, Tej’s remark about a possible romantic angle added more fuel to the fire.

Gautam’s “Ladki ka chakkar..” was all it took to send the conversation spiraling!

Shehzad soon confronted Gautam, declaring, “I don't want to speak to you, as a gentleman I'm telling you lets not talk buddy. We are not friends, we are not brothers. I can see through people… aap mera rise mat karao mera upar wala kara dega (you don’t help me rise, god will help me)”.

However, in a dramatic U-turn, he returned to salvage their equation, saying, "I don't want my relationship to be spoiled with you”.

Gautam questioned why he had been sent downstairs, and Shehzad’s explanation did little to settle matters.

When Tej brought up the romantic angle again, Shehzad lost his cool, pushed Tej and snapped: “Bakwaas mat karo yaar tej bhai please, yeh mat bolo ladki ke chakkar mein yaar, kya bol rahe hai. (Don’t talk nonsense, Tej bhai, please. Don’t say it’s because of a girl, yaar. What are you saying?)”

Tej hit back with a stern warning, “Tum humse batameezi mat karo.. Tum aisi bhi baat nahi kar sakte… yeh cheez mein tolerate nahi karunga production ko bulaunga… (Don’t be disrespectful to me. You cannot say such things either. I will not tolerate this. I will call the production team.)”

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with fresh episodes every day at 12 noon.

--IANS

dc/

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