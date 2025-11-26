Rinku Dhawan feels the jinx has finally broken as she joins Rupali Ganguly in ‘Anupamaa’

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Veteran television actress Rinku Dhawan has opened up about joining Rupali Ganguly in the hit show “Anupamaa.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she expressed that it feels like a refreshing new beginning. The actress shared that the long-standing jinx she felt in her career finally seems to have broken. Revealing what made her say yes to the show, Rinku stated, “Rajan Shahi. I’ve been wanting to work with him for almost 20 years. Finally, the wait is over—I feel the jinx has broken. The minute I got a call from his team, I just knew I was saying yes.”

“It feels blessed to be a part of such a loved show. I truly hope I’m able to do justice to this opportunity that I’ve received,” she added.

Talking about her character, the ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ actress stated, “She is a politician and Anupama’s childhood friend. She’s practical, understands the ways of the world, and loves her people—but she prioritizes herself. That’s what makes her layered and interesting.”

Anupamaa's heart is overflowing with joy as she reunites with her old school friend Rajni and to make Rajni's special day truly unforgettable, Anupamaa plans a surprise birthday celebration filled with love, fun, and laughter. The friends share nostalgic memories, and endless laughter,” added Rinku Dhawan.

The actress also mentioned that she did not do any kind of special preparation for her role. “The team explained every detail of the character very minutely, and thanks to director Romesh ji and his associates for guiding me through everything.”

Rinku had earlier worked with Rupali in “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii” but they have not shared a screen together. Sharing her thoughts on the other cast and crew, she said, “It’s a lovely team. I was told most of them have been working with DKP since the show began—that itself shows the clarity they have. And that’s exactly what they give you.”

In “Anupamaa, “Rinku Dhawan steps into the role of a politician who also happens to be Anupama’s childhood friend. The show continues to be led by Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the titular character in the popular StarPlus series.

