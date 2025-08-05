August 05, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

Rijiju slams Kharge, Oppn for 'spreading lies' on CISF presence in Rajya Sabha

Rijiju slams Kharge, Oppn for 'spreading lies' on CISF presence in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations by the Opposition, particularly Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, over claims that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel had entered the Upper House chamber.

Rijiju called the accusations “misleading” and said they were aimed at tarnishing the dignity of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference after the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Rijiju said, “Kharge ji has written a letter to the Deputy Chairman claiming CISF entered the House. This is completely false. The Chair has clarified that no external forces, neither the military nor CISF, were present inside. The individuals in question were marshals from the Parliament Security Service.”

Rijiju asserted that only marshals and authorised staff are allowed entry into the chamber, and that no security force from outside the Parliament is permitted inside. “This is an attempt to mislead the nation. The Opposition, especially the Congress, is spreading lies through sections of the media. Once again today, the Leader of Opposition repeated the false claim that the Army or CISF was brought inside. This is absolutely untrue,” he said.

He accused the Opposition of lowering the dignity of Parliament and creating unnecessary controversies to stall proceedings. “These statements are not only false but also bring disrepute to our democratic institutions,” Rijiju added.

The Union Minister also criticised Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remark that a judge cannot decide who is a true Indian. Rijiju said, “Congress has a habit of challenging the judiciary. They don't believe in the Constitution and place one family above the country and the Constitution.”

Earlier, the NDA Parliamentary Party passed a resolution during the meeting, lauding the Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the meeting and provided guidance on the NDA’s future as a “natural and organic alliance”.

He appealed to the Opposition to allow Parliament to function, saying, “We are losing crores due to disruptions. Important bills are pending, including the one on the Scheduled Tribes’ reservation in Goa."

