Rihanna on donning multiple hats in Smurfs: 'It was invigorating and exciting'

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Singer and actress Rihanna has donned multiple hats in the upcoming movie "The Smurfs". Along with lending her voice to Smurfette, she is also the producer and musical head of the project.

Shedding light on playing multiple roles in the drama, Rihanna called it equally thrilling and challenging.

Speaking during the global promotions, the 'Battleship' actress talked about her experience of being a part of the movie.

"It was invigorating and exciting for me to not only embody a character but also bring my musical life into the mix. We worked with music producers and choreographers whose work I admire. To put those two worlds together was a win-win for everyone. It pushed us all to challenge our artistry", Rihanna added.

She further revealed that during her childhood in Barbados, "Smurfs" was a part of her routine. The 'Ocean's 8' actress went on to share, "So many mornings, I woke up long before I was supposed to get ready for school just to get that dose of Smurfs."

Rihanna added that she has related a lot to the character of Smurfette and what she stands for. "First of all, I have always loved makeup and hair. We all know that. And she’s an esthetician. She’s also a powerful leader, independent, strong, beautiful, sassy, witty, and very empathetic. I was super-inspired by all of that. I think she loves music too and her favorite genres are hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats, ballads, and house. That’s Smurfette. She needs options," she said.

Rihanna took inspiration for her character from some real-life women, plucking little things from each of them.

“They are all so different in personality, tone, and attitude, but I feel like these are the women who are with me daily. Smurfette needed to come from all of us," she concluded.

"The Smurfs" will be reaching India on July 18th. The movie will be available in both English and Hindi.

