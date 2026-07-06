Rights groups stage protest over increasing sexual harassment cases in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 6 (IANS) The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan staged a protest at the Karachi Press Club condemning the alarming rise in cases of sexual harassment against women across the country.

According to the HRC, the protest held on Sunday saw the participation of human rights defenders, women's rights activists, social workers, civil society representatives, and concerned citizens from across Pakistan.

The demonstrators called for stronger implementation of laws, swift justice for victims, and effective measures to ensure the safety, dignity, and equal rights of women across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers strongly condemned all forms of harassment and urged collective action to eliminate gender-based violence in Pakistan.

“The speakers emphasised that sexual harassment is a grave violation of human rights and urged the Government of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, workplaces, and all segments of society to take practical and effective measures to prevent harassment, protect victims, and ensure accountability for offenders,” the HRC stated.

The rights body along with a women organisation reaffirmed “their commitment to continuing their efforts to safeguard women's rights, raise public awareness, and advocate for a Pakistan where every woman can live with safety, dignity, and respect.”

Last month, a report noted that violence against women in Pakistan is embedded in institutions, upheld by Jirgas, tolerated by the state, and reinforced with media narratives.

"The normalisation of abuse reflects hostility toward female autonomy. Punitive measures alone cannot dismantle this system…International obligations lose significance when justice is replaced by silence. Low conviction rates, state reluctance to confront Jirgas, and media complicity sustain impunity, leaving women vulnerable and unprotected," the report by Pakistan Observer said.

On June 5, young physician Mahnoor Narsir was attacked with acid by a staff member at Quetta’s civil hospital, marking another act of gendered brutality.

"This was not merely an assault; it was a grave act of gender-based violence and workplace insecurity, emblematic of the perilous conditions women face in Pakistan," the report said.

Additionally, social media influencer Sana Yousaf was shot dead in her Islamabad home in June 2025, hours after celebrating her 17th birthday.

In another incident, Noor Mukadam was beheaded by her boyfriend in 2021 after rejecting his marriage proposal, an incident that sparked outrage nationwide.

"The events of January 2026 exposed judicial complicity in perpetuating this crisis. Pakistan’s Supreme Court reduced a rape conviction to fornication, cutting a 20-year sentence to five years and reducing the fine, reinforcing systemic reluctance to confront gender-based violence," the report noted.

--IANS

scor/rs