Rights body urges Pakistani authorities to release ‘arbitrarily detained’ activists from PoGB

Islamabad, April 27 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Monday called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately release all detained activists of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and drop all charges against them related to their "peaceful activism".

Expressing its grave concern, Amnesty International mentioned that seven members of the ACC have been arbitrarily detained for over 45 days under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism law, solely for “peacefully” exercising their rights to assembly and expression.

The charges stem from allegations that 13 AAC members made “anti-state” speeches during an Iftar dinner on March 8 and made plans for a protest — rights guaranteed under international human rights law.

According to the rights body, among those detained is 70-year-old lawyer and AAC chairperson Ehsan Ali, whose continued detention has raised serious concerns over his right to life and due process.

“Despite applications filed by his lawyers requesting hospitalisation, Ehsan was denied appropriate medical care until his condition drastically worsened. He was transferred to the hospital only after developing pneumonia and losing consciousness while in police custody. Ehsan has been under police guard at District Headquarters Hospital, Gilgit, along with two other AAC activists, Ibrar Bahoro and Hasnain Ramal. His lawyers have raised concerns that, given his underlying heart condition and current health, the care being provided at the current medical facility is inadequate,” the Amnesty International stated.

The organisation added that other ACC activists named in the case have been forced to restrict their right to freedom of movement, association, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression out of fear of arrest, leaving them unable to campaign for the upcoming elections in PoGB scheduled for June 7, 2026.

The rights body urged the Pakistani authorities to ensure immediate access to adequate healthcare for all detainees pending their release.

“Arbitrary detentions of ACC members," it said, "must not be used to curtail the rights guaranteed under international human rights law”, including in the lead-up to, during and after the elections in PoGB.

--IANS

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