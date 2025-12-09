Rightful owners claim over Rs 2,000 crore under ‘Your Money, Your Right’ campaign: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) After the Centre launched a nationwide campaign titled "Your Money, Your Right" on October 4 this year to facilitate settlement of unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance, dividends, shares, mutual funds, and pensions, to their legitimate claimants, funds amounting to approx Rs 2,000 crore has been claimed by their rightful owners in its first two months, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said that the campaign is built on the 3A Framework — Awareness, Accessibility, and Action. This three-month drive (October–December 2025) is implemented across every state and Union Territory.

"From October till 5th December 2025, camps have been held in 477 districts with participation of public representatives, district administration and officials from financial institutions," he said.

To maximise outreach during the campaign, standard operating procedures (SOPs), frequently asked questions (FAQs), and awareness material in major regional languages—along with short video messages—have been widely disseminated. District-level camps are organised with on-ground digital demonstrations, helpdesks, and guided support to simplify the claims process, he added.

The campaign entails collaborative participation of all major financial sector fund regulators - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

Existing platforms such as the RBI’s UDGAM (for unclaimed bank deposits), the IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa (for unclaimed insurance proceeds) and the SEBI’s MITRA (for unclaimed mutual funds) have empowered citizens to trace their unclaimed assets more efficiently.

Earlier, the minister informed the Parliament that India’s banks have settled more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of unclaimed deposits in the last three years.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Chaudhary informed that both public and private sector banks have handed back thousands of inactive or forgotten accounts to rightful claimants between April 2022 and November 2025.

Under the RBI's Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund Scheme, banks are required to transfer balances from savings, current, and term deposit accounts that remain unclaimed for 10 years to a central fund managed by the apex bank.

As of June 30 this year, public sector banks had transferred over Rs 58,000 crore to this fund, with the State Bank of India alone accounting for Rs 19,330 crore. Private banks have added another Rs 9,000 crore to the DEA Fund, led by the ICICI Bank, the HDFC Bank, and the Axis Bank.

