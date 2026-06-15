Ridiculous and laughable: Ramdas Athawale on Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Indira would have banned BJP’ remarks

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Ashok Gehlot over his claims that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s wings would have been clipped had former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi been alive today.

Athawale, speaking to mediapersons, said that such loose remarks don’t befit the stature of a senior Congressman like him.

"I think no one can be stopped from making statements. Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and a Member of Parliament multiple times, has made such a statement. I feel such statements are not right," the Minister said.

“This is ridiculous and laughable,” he added.

The Republic Party of India (RPI) founder also said that after the BJP came to power, democracy has been strengthened and empowered under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And such comments coming from a senior politician like Ashok Gehlot are "irresponsible", he further said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot, speaking at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Welfare Society Rajasthan in Jaipur, stirred a major row by accusing the BJP of weakening the country by fomenting religious polarisation.

“If a towering leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have imposed a ban on a party like BJP. Can you run a party solely on the agenda of Hindutva? Do you want to do politics only in the name of Hindus?” Gehlot said.

Responding sharply to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that this was only a reflection of Congress leaders’ hatred towards Hindutva.

“Congress party hates Hindus and Hindutva. Another piece of evidence has come out in the form of a statement from Ashok Gehlot,” the BJP national spokesman said.

He further stated that it shows the “Emergency mindset and the hatred that Congress has towards Hindus. It’s the Indian National Caliphate party. It’s not Indian National Congress anymore. It has become the Muslim League Maoist Congress. Therefore, they say the first right of resources is for Muslims.”

--IANS

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