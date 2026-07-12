Over 31,000 cops, 240-plus observation points among extensive security measures for Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

Gandhinagar, July 12 (IANS) More than 31,000 police personnel will be deployed for the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad on July 16, with the procession to be monitored through over 240 terrace observation points, 65 drones and more than 2,800 body-worn cameras as part of what the city police described as a "zero-risk" security strategy.

The security and civic arrangements for the annual procession were reviewed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar ahead of the Ashadhi Bij festival, when the traditional Rath Yatra will take place.

The Chief Minister also directed the police to ensure the peaceful and safe conduct of around 230 Rath Yatras scheduled across Gujarat, including six mini Rath Yatras in Ahmedabad city, so that devotees can participate without disruption and that every possible precaution is taken to prevent any untoward incident.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Patel instructed the Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani to make strict arrangements to prevent people from gathering around dilapidated buildings and structures located along the Rath Yatra route for viewing the procession.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut gave a presentation on the preparations being made for the event, saying that "the city police are working with complete alertness and preparedness to ensure the procession passes off peacefully under a 'zero-risk' approach with the deployment of more than 31,000 police personnel".

According to the presentation, Ahmedabad City Police will oversee the procession through more than 240 terrace observation points, 65 drones and over 2,800 body-worn cameras.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will also deploy 15 medical officers, 100 health personnel, 31 fire vehicles and 237 fire service personnel during the event.

The 16-km Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will feature 101 trucks, 30 akhadas and 18 bhajan mandalis participating in the procession.

As part of preparations to maintain peace and communal harmony, Ahmedabad Police have organised 69 Peace Committee meetings, 79 Mohalla Committee meetings and around 178 meetings with religious leaders from different communities before the procession.

Police Commissioner Gahlaut said: "Blood donation camps, night cricket and volleyball matches, Lok Dayra cultural programmes and interaction sessions with Gen Z had also been organised to further strengthen communal harmony."

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M.K. Das; Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik; and other senior officials.

--IANS

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