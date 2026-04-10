Riddhima Kapoor drops throwback pic with brother Ranbir & dadaji Raj Kapoor on Sibling Day

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor decided to treat the netizens with a throwback picture with brother Ranbir Kapoor and dadaji Raj Kapoor on Sibling Day on Friday.

The old black-and-white photo showed both Ranbir and Riddhima posing with their grandfather. While the legendary filmmaker looked at his little granddaughter, both Ranbir and Riddhima's eyes were locked on something with piqued interest.

For the unaware, Ranbir and Riddhima are the children of Raj Kapoor's late son, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

While Ranbir is already a well-established name in the film industry, Riddhima will soon be making her Bollywood debut, alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and comedian and actor Kapil Sharma.

Work-wise, Ranbir will soon be seen impersonating Lord Ram on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwary’s highly discussed mythological saga “Ramayana”. Recently, the makers unveiled Ranbir's first look from his next.

Talking about essaying a role like Ram, Ranbir shared a statement saying, “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare; and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.”

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari added, “Ramayana’s greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human and that is what we have tried to stay true to.”

Along with Ranbir as Lord Ram, the drama will also see Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, along with others.

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the promising technical crew of the movie includes Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for "Avengers", and "Planet of the Apes".

--IANS

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