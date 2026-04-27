Richa Chadha to be been seen as detective in new crime thriller series

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha will soon be seen heading a gripping crime-thriller web series, where she will play a detective.

A source close to the development shared, “After Heeramandi and post pregnancy, Richa was keen to explore something radically different. The role of a detective allows her to tap into a sharp, restrained, and cerebral space.”

“It’s a character that demands both emotional intelligence and quiet intensity qualities she naturally brings to the screen. She has already started filming, and the look and tonality are very distinct from anything she has done before,” she added.

Details about the series are being kept under wraps. Richa has already begun shooting. The show is expected to explore a layered narrative set against the backdrop of crime and investigation, with Richa’s character said to be central to the unfolding mystery.

Richa was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

The 39-year-old actress recently asked why independent filmmakers continue to cast “commercial” actors who, she says, bring neither box-office pull to stories that don't need such faces nor festival credibility to benefit the indie film.

“If an actor isn’t opening a film theatrically for you on a Friday and doesn’t add any real weight at festivals either, then what exactly is the advantage of casting them in an independent film?” Richa said in a statement.

Richa, who is married to actor Ali Fazal, said that she is not suggesting anything, but “at least with trained actors you have the assurance that the performance quality will be maintained.”

“There's a commerce behind Indie films too, some stories don't need that big a face always to pull the crowds. It's a more economical thought to hire an actor who brings credibility without having to create a huge hole in the budget.”

She added, “Not taking away from any actor's ability or worth, the idea is for Indie films to survive in 2026 truly, we have to know and learn that audiences want to see quality stories, with credible actors who won't dent the budget because the entourage has to be accommodated as well."

“Indie films are meant to discover new voices, actors, writers, and technicians who bring freshness and honesty. When filmmakers compromise on casting for the illusion of ‘commercial value,’ the film loses its soul,” she said.

--IANS

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