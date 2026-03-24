March 24, 2026 8:16 PM हिंदी

Richa Chadha questions the need for glass buildings in India: It increases heat

Richa Chadha questions the need for glass buildings in India: It increases heat

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha has raised a question on the need for glass buildings in a tropical country like India.

The 'Fukrey' actress pointed out that these glass buildings end up creating the greenhouse effect, leading to more heat.

Richa further shared that thanks to the heat, it is almost impossible to sit in a glass building without an AC, further contributing to the heat.

The 'Masaan' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and shared a video of a man cleaning a glass building from the outside by hanging from a rope.

The text on the post read, "In hot countries like India, is it really wise to construct with glass? It creates the greenhouse effect, so increses the heat...it needs SO MUCH power for cooling, (can't survive without an AC basically)... and needs so much cleaning and such stunts for cleaning! (sic)"

Aside from raising her voice for such sociological matters, Richa's feed is also full of some precious moments with her actor husband, Ali Fazal.

Ali also leaves no chance to show his admiration for his ladylove.

On March 17, Ali wished Happy Anniversary to his 'Partner' with a sweet social media post as the couple completed another year of marital bliss.

The 'Metro in Dino' actor treated the netizens with some goofy pictures with Richa, along with the caption, "Happy Anniversary Partner. Today was written. The rest is served. Love Ali."

"P.S : am not one for dates but this day and the way it played out will remain a great memory. And i love these pictures of us and today is a good day. See It worked out," he went on to add.

Richa and Ali first met during the shoot of "Fukrey" and soon fell for each other.

The couple got married legally in 2020. However, they celebrated their wedding in 2022 in the presence of family and friends.

--IANS

pm/

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