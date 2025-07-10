Rice, millets, and dreams: Tamil Nadu’s food entrepreneurs thrive under PMKSY

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, July 10 (IANS) In the heart of Tamil Nadu’s fertile Cauvery Delta, a quiet but powerful transformation is underway. Farmers, home cooks, and rural entrepreneurs - many of them women - are turning into business owners, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) and the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI).

IANS visited multiple agro-processing facilities and food incubation centres in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam and spoke to both officials and beneficiaries. The visits painted a vibrant picture of how central government-backed schemes are not just fostering food innovation, but also delivering livelihood, dignity, and entrepreneurship to those who once had neither capital nor connections.

Delta Foods: Boosting farmers in the Cauvery Delta

At Delta Foods, an agro-processing cluster established under the PMKSY scheme, the vision is clear - empower farmers, promote traditional grains, and reduce post-harvest losses.

Dr. Parveen H, Chairperson and Managing Partner of Delta Foods, told IANS:

“Our shared infrastructure allows processing of traditional rice varieties, millets, pulses, edible oils, and ready-to-cook mixes. We also facilitate market connectivity and training. This cluster is a lifeline for local farmers and micro-entrepreneurs.”

From field to fork, Delta Foods embodies the government’s push to create sustainable, value-added food businesses in rural India. It's also playing a major role in preserving traditional crops and local food systems.

Kichas Kitchen: Revival after COVID, thanks to PMFME

In Kumbakonam, Kichas Kitchen Foods, known for its regional food specialities, is scripting a comeback story made possible by the PMFME scheme.

Balaji Rao, the founder, shared his journey: “We were in business for years, but COVID hit us hard. PMFME revived us. I got a Rs 10 lakh loan with 30% subsidy—no one gives you that without collateral. We’ve been back in full operation for over six months now. Thanks to Modi ji for this support.”

Black Wheel Cake: A bakery born from a YouTube discovery

Sometimes, all it takes is a chance scroll through social media to change one’s life. Arunprasath Venkatesan, founder of Black Wheel Cake, told IANS:

“I saw a YouTube video about a government loan scheme for new startups. That’s how I discovered PMFME. I applied and got a Rs 10 lakh loan. Today, I run a bakery and have hired local staff. This was only possible because of the support system the scheme provided.”

New Mami’s Food Products: Home-Cooked Dreams to Market Shelves

New Mami’s Food Products, a fast-growing local brand, began with a simple idea - readymade chapatis. Aldrin Dino Balsing, the founder, said:

“I had a plan, but no funds to start. Through PMFME, I got a loan from Punjab National Bank. They supported and guided me through the process. Now my products are reaching stores across the district.” His business partner, Martin Seagayaraj, echoed the sentiment:

“I want to thank Narendra Modi ji. This opportunity has changed my life. I had the idea but not the money. This scheme helped me start and even offered subsidies. I’m hopeful for more support in the future.”

The stories emerging from Tamil Nadu are a clear testament to the potential of schemes like PMKSY and PMFME. These initiatives don’t just provide finance; they offer infrastructure, mentorship, and a dignified path to self-reliance.

From food clusters like Delta Foods to small but determined startups like Black Wheel Cake and Kichas Kitchen, a new generation of rural entrepreneurs is rising - not just to make a living, but to build legacies.

