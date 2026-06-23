Rhea Chakraborty shares what she would be doing if not acting

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty has offered a glimpse into her playful and reflective side through her latest social media post.

Along with sharing a series of quirky captions, the actress also revealed that if not acting, she would have chosen a career in music. On Tuesday, Rhea posted a series of her photos and captioned them as "Bet you can’t fold like me While posing Boundaries strong Light needs to be good Always keep gate closed! What’s written on my hoodie? Fries for days sunglasses Founder girlie Wish I was a musician.” (sic)

In the images, the ‘Chehre’ actress could be seen striking different poses for the camera. She also offered a glimpse into her culinary experiences. Rhea exuded charm in a black top that she paired with white pants and a t-shirt.

To note, the ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ actress has recently returned from a short break from social media. Last month, Rhea admitted that she had been missing herself lately amid the constant noise and endless scrolling. She further shared that she wanted to reconnect with herself and focus on living in the moment, rather than constantly documenting life on social media.

She had written, “Lately, I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being. So, I'm taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon. (sic)”

On the professional front, Rhea is set to appear in an important role in the upcoming show “Family Business.” She will share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal in the drama directed by Hansal Mehta. The ‘Jalebi’ actress is making her comeback to acting after a gap of seven years with this Netflix project.

--IANS

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