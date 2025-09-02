Rhea Chakraborty's list of ‘favourite things’ includes ‘coffee, modak and dancing backstage’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty listed out eight things that she stated are her favourites, which included a cup of coffee after five years and modaks.

Rhea took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photos and clips. In the first video, the actress is seen sitting on her balcony and sipping on coffee. In some images, she is seen posing with her friends, a quick gym session, and dancing backstage before going up.

For the caption, she wrote: “Few of my favourite things. #grateful 1. Cup of coffee after 5 years. 2. Modaks make me very happy. 3. My bffs son veer brings me so much joy. 4. Love hanging with my homegirls.”

She added: “5. Sometimes those abs show ( rarity ). 6. Tell me a food better than paneer paratha and I’ll change my name. 7. Selfies while working out 8. Dancing backstage before going up is a stress buster.”

On the professional front, Rhea has appeared in several films such as ‘Sonali Cable,’ ‘Bank Chor,’ ‘Half Girlfriend,’ ‘Dobaara: See Your Evil,’ and ‘Jalebi.’ In 2024, she made a significant impact with her new ventures, including a podcast and her fashion label, “Chapter 2.”

She was last seen on the big screen in “Chehre” (2021), a mystery thriller directed by Rumy Jafry. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film was an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt, which had earlier been adapted in Marathi as Shantata! Court Chaalu Aahe, in Kannada as Male Nilluvavarege and in Bengali as Anusandhan.

Apart from films, she has also made her mark on television, notably appearing as a gang leader on the reality show “MTV Roadies.”

Rhea faced a major setback following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, last month, the actress was cleared of any involvement in the case after an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

--IANS

dc/