RGV reminisces working with Asha Bhosle on ‘Rangeela Re’: Poise of queen, childlike curiosity

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Ram Gopal Varma has offered his condolences over the demise of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle.

The filmmaker walked down the memory lane, and recollected working with her on the song ‘Rangeela Re’.

On Sunday, he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as he wrote, “Today, on the passing of my all time favourite singer, the legendary Asha Bhosle ji, I find myself reflecting deeply In Rangeela, it’s Rahman who obviously composed the music, but it was Asha ji’s voice that infused it with an immortal soul and raw, youthful fire. ‘Rangeela Re’ wasn’t just a song, it was a thunderclap that shook Bollywood. @urmilamataondkar ‘s electrifying moves on the raw, pulsating streets of Mumbai fused seamlessly with Asha ji’s playful sensuality, mischievous energy, and unimaginable vocal range, creating pure cinematic magic that redefined the film music’s rebellious spirit”.

He further mentioned, “I remember her walking into the studio with the poise of a queen, yet carrying the wide eyed child like curiosity of a newcomer hungry to experiment with a New Age music director like Rahman, One take, a small adjustment in phrasing or emotion, and the magic flowed like a torrential storm. Coincidentally, today marks the 24th anniversary of her track ‘Khallas’ from my film ‘Company’, shot on the fiery @IshaKonnects. That ultra seductive, high octane number, with its thumping rhythm along with Asha ji’s commanding voice became a quintessential item song that still pulses with undefined energy”.

“Asha ji wasn’t just a singer , she was the heartbeat of an entire era, her voice flowing like a river through generations, bridging classical roots with modern beats across multiple languages and diverse emotions. From sensuality to soul stirring depth, she captured the complete full spectrum of human feeling like no one else ever Rest in power Asha ji, You might have moved on to another place , but your music will remain here forever”, he added.

--IANS

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