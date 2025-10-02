Resumption of direct flights between India and China by late October, announces MEA

New Delhi/Beijing, Oct 2 (IANS) Direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

The civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised Air Services Agreement since the start of this year as part of the Indian government's approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between both countries.

"Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges," it added.

Last month, during their meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected on the pragmatic approach from both countries of prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement.

The meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and building on recent progress in India-China relations.

The breakthrough in dialogue was made possible after both sides reached an agreement on patrolling protocols along the 3,500-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), effectively easing a four-year border confrontation.

"The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts," the MEA had stated after the meeting between the two leaders.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also visited India in September for the Special Representatives (SR) talks on the boundary question and said that Beijing attaches "great importance" to PM Modi's visit to Tianjin.

During his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang Yi stated, "History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what developing countries all want to see."

Earlier, the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, suspended for a long time, was restored for the summer of 2025.

--IANS

/as