Reservation bill will bring women into mainstream, transform decision-making: UP Women's panel chief

Kanpur, April 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan on Thursday said that the Women’s Reservation Bill would help women connect with the mainstream, and once they step into decision-making roles, "the landscape is likely to change significantly".

Talking to IANS, Chauhan said: "With this, women will connect with the mainstream, and as I mentioned earlier, once they step into decision-making roles, I believe the landscape will look quite different. Even today, I can assert that in workplaces where both men and women are employed, women tend to work with greater integrity. Therefore, when both work together in this manner, even better outcomes are bound to unfold in the future."

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s article on the Women’s Reservation Bill, she said: "On behalf of all women, I express my profound gratitude to the Prime Minister. I sincerely thank him for the fact that today we are poised to benefit from 33 per cent reservation. Since childhood, we have been hearing that women would eventually receive 33 per cent reservation in politics; today, that collective dream is finally coming true. I deeply appreciate the Prime Minister, as he consistently asserts from every platform that women constitute half of the country’s population."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi underscored the urgent need for reservation for women in legislative bodies, describing it as a transformative step that would make India’s democracy more vibrant and participative. In an Op-Ed and a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister called for unity among Members of Parliament to ensure the timely passage of the long-pending legislation.

Highlighting the importance of the proposed reform, the Prime Minister stated that any delay in implementing women’s reservation would be "deeply unfortunate". He emphasised that the move is not merely a policy decision but a historic necessity to strengthen democratic institutions and ensure equal representation.

“Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-ed."

In his detailed Op-Ed, the Prime Minister also extended greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of multiple festivals being celebrated during this period. He noted that India would soon be immersed in a festive spirit, with diverse regions observing their traditional New Year celebrations. He mentioned that Assam would celebrate Rongali Bihu, Odisha would mark Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, West Bengal would welcome Poila Boishakh, and Kerala would observe Vishu with great enthusiasm. Similarly, Tamil Nadu would celebrate Puthandu, while Punjab and several northern states would mark Baisakhi.

--IANS

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