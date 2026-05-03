May 03, 2026 2:35 PM हिंदी

Another India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades

Another India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) An India-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker has successfully crossed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking a rare transit amid heightened tensions and severe disruptions to global energy flows.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, Sarv Shakti, carrying around 45,000 tonnes of LPG commonly used as cooking fuel, was tracked moving into the Gulf of Oman after passing near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands on Saturday, according to ship-tracking data.

The vessel is believed to be en route to India. Sarv Shakti, a very large gas carrier, has previously operated on routes between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports.

It is currently broadcasting its Indian destination and crew details, a safety protocol widely adopted by vessels navigating the region since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran.

The vessel’s journey is significant as it represents the first known passage by an India-linked tanker since a US-led blockade targeting ships associated with Iran began weeks ago.

The restrictions had effectively reduced tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to near-zero levels, disrupting one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Sarv Shakti is also among the largest carriers to navigate the route since a brief and chaotic reopening of the strait last month, which was quickly followed by renewed restrictions.

Meanwhile, in last month, reports said that the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment, since the West Asia conflict began on February 28, appeared to have traversed the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a potential breakthrough at a key global energy chokepoint.

The LNG tanker Mubaraz -- which loaded cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s Das Island facility in early March -- was passing the southern tip of India, according to the ship-tracking data.

The vessel had remained idle inside the Persian Gulf for weeks and had stopped transmitting signals around March 31, before reappearing west of India on Monday.

--IANS

pk

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