Mass leader with deep commitment to democratic values: PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, describing him as a mass leader known for his courage, conviction, and deep commitment to democratic values.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. This year marks the start of his 100th birth anniversary and is a time to reiterate our commitment to realising his vision for a prosperous and just India."

He further said, "Chandra Shekhar Ji is remembered as a mass leader blessed with courage, conviction and a deep commitment to democratic values. Firmly rooted in the soil of India and sensitive to the aspirations of ordinary citizens, he brought simplicity and clarity to public life."

Recalling his personal interactions, PM Modi added, “I recall the instances when I had the opportunity to meet him and exchange perspectives for the development of our nation. I call upon the youth of India to read more about his thoughts and efforts towards India’s progress."

Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927, into a farmer’s family in Ibrahimpatti village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. He served as President of the Janata Party from 1977 to 1988 and remained a prominent figure in Indian politics for decades.

He was drawn to politics during his student years and earned a reputation as a firebrand idealist with revolutionary zeal. After completing his Master’s degree in Political Science from Allahabad University in 1950-51, he joined the Socialist movement. During this time, he was closely associated with Acharya Narendra Dev, a prominent socialist thinker.

Chandra Shekhar began his political journey as Secretary of the District Praja Socialist Party in Ballia. Within a year, he rose to become Joint Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Praja Socialist Party, and by 1955-56, he was appointed its General Secretary.

In 1962, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. He joined the Indian National Congress in January 1965 and was elected General Secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party in 1967. As a parliamentarian, he made a significant impact by championing the cause of the downtrodden and advocating policies aimed at rapid social transformation.

His outspoken criticism of the disproportionate growth of monopoly houses enjoying state patronage brought him into conflict with powerful sections of the establishment. During the The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, he was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, despite being a member of the Congress party’s top decision-making bodies.

One of the most remarkable chapters of his life was his nationwide padayatra. From January 6 to June 25, 1983, he undertook a marathon walk from Kanyakumari in the south to Rajghat in New Delhi, covering nearly 4,260 kilometres. The journey was aimed at reconnecting with the masses and understanding their pressing concerns firsthand.

To further strengthen grassroots engagement, he established around fifteen Bharat Yatra Centres across various states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. These centres were designed to train social and political workers for mass education and grassroots development in backward regions of the country.

--IANS

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