Reliance Industries clocks Q4 net profit of Rs 20,589 crore, declares Rs 6 per share dividend

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday declared a net profit of Rs 20,589 crore for the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2025-2026 and declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

The company’s profit after tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates & JVs decreased by 8.9 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, according to the company statement.

RIL’s gross revenue increased by 12.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 325,290 crore during Q4. Strong business momentum across O2C, Digital Services and Retail delivered double-digit revenue growth in each of these segments. Oil and Gas segment revenue decreased in line with the natural decline in KG D6 gas production, the company said.

The capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 40,560 crore.

Jio Platforms recorded a 17.9 per cent increase in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 20,060 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with the margin up 230 bps. Jio recorded a total subscriber base of over 524 million with 268 million Jio True 5G customers.

Reliance Retail recorded a 3.1 per cent year-on-year increase in EBITDA at Rs 6,921 crore for the quarter, while its store count crossed the 20,000 mark.

RIL closed the financial year 2025-26 with a record consolidated net profit of Rs 95,610 crore, which represents an 18.3 per cent increase over the corresponding figure for the previous year.

Capital Expenditure for the year ended March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 144,271 crore ($15.2 billion). The company continued to make significant progress on the execution of growth projects in O2C and New Energy business, while strengthening and expanding the Jio and Retail network and infrastructure.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said: "I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future. Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratise access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead."

--IANS

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