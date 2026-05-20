Premier League: Relegation battle goes down to final day as Spurs lose at Chelsea

London, May 20 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur’s battle against Premier League relegation will go down to the wire after they lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men knew a point would have been enough to all but confirm their top-flight status due to their superior goal difference over West Ham United, but Spurs now must beat Everton on the final day to guarantee their Premier League status, or match the Hammers result on the final day.

Chelsea, who this week confirmed Xabi Alonso will be their new manager starting from July, were in complete control when Enzo Fernandez’s excellent finish in the 18th minute was followed up by Andrey Santos’ first Premier League goal midway through the second half, Premier League reports.

However, Richarlison threatened a grandstand finish when he tucked home in the 74th minute.

Spurs, though, could not forge a comeback, and stay two points above West Ham, who host Leeds United on Sunday. Chelsea, meanwhile, snapped a seven-game winless run in the league, and are up to eighth on 52 points, boosting their European ambitions.

A fast Spurs start was almost rewarded in the 11th minute when Pedro Porro’s inviting cross into the Chelsea penalty area picked out Mathys Tel, but his header crashed against the near post.

But it was a bolt from the blue that gave Chelsea the lead, with Fernandez lashing in from 25 yards out.

Fernandez then saw his audacious attempt from a free-kick on the left-hand side clatter against the crossbar before Cole Palmer dragged a shot just wide in first-half stoppage time.

And Spurs’ troubles worsened when Santos’ 67th-minute finish doubled Chelsea’s advantage, but swiftly Richarlison hit back for the visitors when he finished from close range after being found by Pape Matar Sarr’s clever flick.

Spurs threw everything at trying to get an equaliser, but James Maddison was denied by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Jorrel Hato, before the playmaker fired over from a free-kick in stoppage time.

--IANS

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