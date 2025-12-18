G RAM G legislation makes poor households happy over increase in days of employment

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), launched during the UPA-era with guaranteed employment in rural areas.

The new legislation aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment, as compared to 100 days of employment under MGNREGA, but also puts the onus of 40 per cent fund allocation on state governments.

The increase in guaranteed days of employment, under the proposed legislation, has left villagers excited and happy as they hope that this will give better opportunities and help improve their livelihood.

In Jharkhand’s Koderma, many people belonging to poor households expressed happiness over the proposed replacement of MNREGA with the new legislation.

Many of them welcomed the revamped law, stating that farmers and villagers will now get 125 days of employment in their own regions, and it will therefore reduce the need for young people to migrate to other states for work. Others said that this will help curb migration.

“The new name is complete, impactful, and resonates well in society. We sincerely and wholeheartedly appreciate the Prime Minister for this,” a Koderma resident told IANS.

Some other residents of Koderma said that 125 days of employment and the other livelihood missions will provide them an opportunity to become pillars of the Viksit Bharat mission 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Punjab’s Pathankot, many locals also welcomed the new legislation that is expected to replace MGNREGA after passage from the Rajya Sabha.

Many families in Bungul and Badhani villages of Pathankot welcomed the passage of the G RAM G bill in the Lok Sabha and hoped for its clearance from the Upper house. They thanked PM Modi for the new legislation and said that this will increase their daily wages, and added that the poor families will be able to manage their lives better.

They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government for this.

