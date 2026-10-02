Rekha Bhardwaj on ‘Shayad’: What I particularly liked about the song was its simplicity

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The makers of Main Na Raha Mera have unveiled a soulful track titled ‘Shayad’ featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. Singer Rekha Bhardwaj, who has lent her voice to the number, revealed that the song’s simplicity is what she liked.

Composed by Rahul Nair and written by Dev Pandey, the song gains an added emotional dimension with Bhardwaj's unmistakable voice.

Talking about ‘Shayad’, Bhardwaj said: “For me, a song like ‘Shayad’ is about finding the emotion within the words and allowing it to come through honestly. There is a certain vulnerability in the way the lyrics have been written, and Rahul’s composition gives that emotion a lot of space.”

“I wanted the voice to feel as though someone was actually speaking from the heart. What I particularly liked about the song was its simplicity.”

‘Shayad’ explores emotions that are often hard to articulate. The uncertainty, longing and vulnerability that come with love. The song unfolds gently, allowing the melody and lyrics to build an intimate mood rather than relying on a larger-than-life treatment.

Adhyayan added:“‘Shayad’ is very special to us because it captures emotions that are not always easy to express.”

“Rahul’s melody and Dev’s lyrics have come together beautifully, and having Rekha ji sing it gives the song a soul of its own. I hope audiences connect with what we have tried to convey.”

Main Na Raha Mera is written and directed by Amit Kasaria, produced by Dharmesh Sangani and co-produced by Johari Tailor.

‘Shayad’ is out now on streaming platforms, and the video is available on Tseries Youtube page.

Talking about Bhardwaj,her first album, Ishqa Ishqa, was released in 2002, ten years after its conception. Its success brought her recognition and helped win her the opportunity to record career-defining songs like "Namak Ishq Ka" in the 2006 film Omkara followed by "Sasural Genda Phool" in the 2009 film Delhi-6.

--IANS

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