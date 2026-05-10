May 10, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

Reilly Opelka joins Grand Slam prize-money debate, questions revenue distribution ahead of French Open

Reilly Opelka joins Grand Slam prize-money debate, questions revenue distribution ahead of French Open. Photo credit: ATP Tour

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Reilly Opelka has added his voice to the growing debate over prize-money distribution in professional tennis, publicly questioning how revenue from the sport’s biggest tournaments is allocated among players.

The American player weighed in on social media during ongoing discussions about financial structures in tennis ahead of the French Open, responding to an Instagram post by renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Mouratoglou’s post focused on the percentage of Grand Slam revenues returned to players compared to ATP and WTA Tour events, a subject that has dominated conversations among top players during the ongoing Italian Open 2026 in Rome. “If you’re not top 50, you net more as a teaching pro in South Florida,” Opelka wrote in the comments section of Mouratoglou’s post.

The 28-year-old American also echoed concerns raised this week by players including Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Aryna Sabalenka regarding the percentage of tournament revenues distributed to competitors.

“Tennis is the ultimate meritocracy. We don’t need government grants; we need transparency. The fact that the USTA, LTA, FFT, and TA are all ‘non-profits’ should tell you everything you need to know. I’m always sceptical of organisations without direct market accountability. If the players are the product and only receive 14% of revenues, where is the money going?” Opelka continued.

The comments came in response to Mouratoglou’s broader criticism of the sport’s financial structure. The veteran coach argued that Grand Slam tournaments return a significantly lower share of their revenue to players than regular tour events.

“This year, the winner of Roland Garros will win 2.8 million euros. The one who loses in the first round loses 87,000 euros. It’s difficult to understand for the fans that players who make so much money want more, and I can get that. The real question is not how much money they make. The real question is, how is the money distributed? What the players complain about is the fact that the governing bodies are not giving back a high percentage of the money they make,” Mouratoglou said.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by lower-ranked players trying to sustain professional careers. “The problem that I see also is that most of the money the governing bodies are giving back is going to a very, very small proportion of players. It’s not normal that in a sport like tennis, a guy who’s ranked 150 in the world cannot make a living. This is completely a scandal,” he added.

Opelka’s opinion carries additional significance given his involvement in the Professional Tennis Players Association’s ongoing legal battle against the tennis governing bodies. The American is among the co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in 2025 against the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, alleging restrictions on player earnings and other anti-competitive practices.

Earlier this year, Opelka testified in a Manhattan federal court that ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi had indirectly warned him about possible financial consequences if he refused to withdraw from the case. According to reports, Opelka claimed he was told he could lose pension benefits and face major legal costs. The ATP denied those allegations, though the court allowed the testimony to remain on record.

The American has previously criticised the ATP over player compensation, particularly following the reported sale of the Western & Southern Open in 2022. He has also made headlines this season after receiving multiple fines, including penalties at the Indian Wells Masters and the Dallas Open.

The issue of prize-money distribution has increasingly become a major talking point across the tour, with several leading players, including Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, weighing in over the past week as attention now shifts toward upcoming announcements about the Wimbledon Championships prize money.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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