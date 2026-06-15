Reese Witherspoon shares 'timeless' life lesson for young women

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has shared a handful of life lessons for empowering the next generation of young women.

Known for playing iconic characters such as Elle Woods, June Carter Cash, Tracy Flick and Madeline Mackenzie among many others, Witherspoon took to Instagram, where she shared the advice that stayed with her for years.

She wrote in the caption section: “Reese Witherspoon: I’ve been thinking about the advice that’s stayed with me over the years… sharing a few of those thoughts today.”

Witherspoon then shared a picture of herself with a text overlay that read: “Things I Wish Every Young Woman Knew.”

Her first advice read: “Don't wait for permission. No one is going to care about your dream more than you do. If you want something, start building it.”

She then mentioned, “Confidence comes from doing. You don't have to feel ready. Most of the things I'm proudest of started before I knew what I was doing.”

The actress then wrote: “Choose your people wisely. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, tell you the truth, and encourage you to grow.”

“Learn how things work. Understand the business, ask questions, and stay curious. Knowledge is power,” was her next advice.

She concluded by saying: “Keep moving forward. You'll make mistakes. Learn from them, then leave them in the rearview mirror.”

Witherspoon has been feted with several honours including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. She started her journey in cinema with in 1991 with The Man in the Moon.

The actress was then seen in films such as Freeway, Fear, Cruel Intentions, Election, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Water for Elephants and Wild.

Her latest release is You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller, which also stars Will Ferrell.

--IANS

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