June 15, 2026 10:40 AM हिंदी

Reese Witherspoon shares 'timeless' life lesson for young women

Reese Witherspoon shares 'timeless' life lesson for young women

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has shared a handful of life lessons for empowering the next generation of young women.

Known for playing iconic characters such as Elle Woods, June Carter Cash, Tracy Flick and Madeline Mackenzie among many others, Witherspoon took to Instagram, where she shared the advice that stayed with her for years.

She wrote in the caption section: “Reese Witherspoon: I’ve been thinking about the advice that’s stayed with me over the years… sharing a few of those thoughts today.”

Witherspoon then shared a picture of herself with a text overlay that read: “Things I Wish Every Young Woman Knew.”

Her first advice read: “Don't wait for permission. No one is going to care about your dream more than you do. If you want something, start building it.”

She then mentioned, “Confidence comes from doing. You don't have to feel ready. Most of the things I'm proudest of started before I knew what I was doing.”

The actress then wrote: “Choose your people wisely. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, tell you the truth, and encourage you to grow.”

“Learn how things work. Understand the business, ask questions, and stay curious. Knowledge is power,” was her next advice.

She concluded by saying: “Keep moving forward. You'll make mistakes. Learn from them, then leave them in the rearview mirror.”

Witherspoon has been feted with several honours including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. She started her journey in cinema with in 1991 with The Man in the Moon.

The actress was then seen in films such as Freeway, Fear, Cruel Intentions, Election, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Water for Elephants and Wild.

Her latest release is You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller, which also stars Will Ferrell.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Rupee surges 58 paise amid sharp fall in crude oil prices

Rupee surges 58 paise amid sharp fall in crude oil prices

Reese Witherspoon shares 'timeless' life lesson for young women

Reese Witherspoon shares 'timeless' life lesson for young women

Partnership with France continues to unlock new opportunities for co-innovation: Piyush Goyal

Partnership with France continues to unlock new opportunities for co-innovation: Piyush Goyal

Nivetha Pethuraj: I had decided to quit cinema in 2023 (Photo Credit: Nivetha Pethuraj/Instagram)

Nivetha Pethuraj: I had decided to quit cinema in 2023

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gyokeres, Isak star as Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ayari, Gyokeres, Isak star as Sweden thrash Tunisia 5-1

Ekta Kapoor praises Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as actress bids adieu to ‘Naagin 7’ journey

Ekta Kapoor praises Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as actress bids adieu to ‘Naagin 7’ journey

Class is permanent: 'Impeccable' Japanese fans praised for tidying up Dallas Stadium after FIFA WC thriller against Netherlands

Class is permanent: 'Impeccable' Japanese fans praised for tidying up Dallas Stadium after FIFA WC thriller against Netherlands

Big B talks about how ordinary people make language beautiful with words like 'sarbari', 'ready water'

Big B talks about how ordinary people make language beautiful with words like 'sarbari', 'ready water'

IndiGo commences operations from Noida International Airport, to connect 16 destinations

IndiGo commences operations from Noida International Airport, to connect 16 destinations

FIFA World cup 2026: When and where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay; know all details

FIFA World cup 2026: When and where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay; know all details