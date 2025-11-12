November 12, 2025 10:46 PM हिंदी

Red Fort blast: Union Cabinet directs 'utmost urgency' in hunting down terror perpetrators

Red Fort blast: Union Cabinet directs 'utmost urgency' in hunting down terror perpetrators

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) In wake of the terror blast in a car at Delhi’s Red Fort led to the death of at least eight people and injured dozens, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives and directed the incident be investigated with "utmost urgency" to swiftly identify and bring all "perpetrators" and "sponsors" to justice.

The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour of innocent lives lost and called the November 10 incident "a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces".

Paying its solemn respects to the victims of this "senseless act of violence", the Cabinet conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured. It also appreciated the prompt efforts of the medical personnel and emergency responders, who have been providing care and support to the victims of the "dastardly and cowardly act" that led to "the loss of innocent lives".

Highlighting India's unwavering commitment to a policy of "zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations", it appreciated "statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world".

It also lauded the efforts of security agencies concerned, other authorities and citizens, who "acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity".

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it said.

"The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government," it added.

The meeting occurred hours after PM Modi, on his return from Bhutan on Wednesday, headed straight to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, where he met the injured from the Red Fort blast admitted there.

--IANS

sas/vd

LATEST NEWS

India intensifies probe with focus on terror elements

India intensifies probe with focus on terror elements

Vijay Varma exudes class and style while dubbing for ‘Gustaakh Ishq’

Vijay Varma exudes class and style while dubbing for ‘Gustaakh Ishq’

120 Bahadur makers launch customised 'My Stamp' based on the Rezang La War Memorial, Farhan Akhtar shares news with pride

Farhan Akhtar meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, launches 'My Stamp' in memory of Rezang La War

Divya Dutta celebrates 21 years of SRK-Preity Zinta starrer 'Veer-Zaara'

Divya Dutta celebrates 21 years of SRK-Preity Zinta starrer 'Veer-Zaara'

Pakistani forces abduct two more civilians in Balochistan

Pakistani forces abduct two more civilians in Balochistan

R&AW chief Parag Jain gets additional charge of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat

R&AW chief Parag Jain gets additional charge of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat

India on track to command 10 pc of global green hydrogen demand by 2030: Minister

India on track to command 10 pc of global green hydrogen demand by 2030: Minister

Pakistan uses disinformation strategy to manipulate domestic and global opinion: Report

Pakistan uses disinformation strategy to manipulate domestic and global opinion: Report

Local lad Akshay Sharma joined Manu Gandas in the clubhouse lead on Day Two of the Trident Open 2025 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Trident Open 2025: Local lad Akshay Sharma joins Manu Gandas in the clubhouse lead on Day Two

Red Fort blast: Union Cabinet directs 'utmost urgency' in hunting down terror perpetrators

Red Fort blast: Union Cabinet directs 'utmost urgency' in hunting down terror perpetrators