November 13, 2025 10:41 AM हिंदी

Delhi blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar drove explosive-laden car

Delhi blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar drove explosive-laden i20

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort blast case, investigators have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, a senior doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring at least 20 others.

According to Delhi Police sources, DNA test results conclusively established Umar’s identity. His DNA sample matched 100 per cent with that of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt about his presence in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from inside the mangled remains of the i20.

The powerful explosion took place at around 6:52 p.m. on Monday, sending shockwaves across the capital and sparking immediate security alerts. The blast occurred close to one of India’s most iconic monuments, raising alarm over the breach in the high-security zone surrounding the Red Fort.

In the aftermath of the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that the car was rigged with high-grade improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Investigators are now tracing the origin of the explosives and attempting to map Umar’s movements in the days leading up to the blast.

Sources also revealed that Umar had left his Faridabad residence earlier that day, informing colleagues that he was attending a personal engagement in Delhi. Authorities are examining whether he acted alone or in coordination with a larger network.

The blast on November 10 came hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Japanese fan's clip showing him imitate Ram Charan's steps in 'Chikiri Chikiri' goes viral; 'Peddi' director reacts! (Photo Credit: Kaketaku/ X)

Japanese fan's clip showing him imitate Ram Charan's steps in 'Chikiri Chikiri' goes viral; 'Peddi' director reacts!

I'll grab it with both hands: Litchfield open to leading Australia after Lanning’s endorsement

I'll grab it with both hands: Litchfield open to leading Australia after Lanning’s endorsement

NIA conducts searches across five states in Al-Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case

NIA conducts searches across 5 states in Al-Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case

Jacob Duffy powers New Zealand to 3-1 series win over West Indies

Duffy powers New Zealand to 3-1 series win over West Indies

Flag hoisting ceremony: Construction agencies asked to vacate Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya by Nov 15

Flag hoisting ceremony: Construction agencies asked to vacate Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya

Sunny Deol lashes out at media: 'Sharam nahi aati'

Sunny Deol lashes out at media: 'Sharam nahi aati'

Export Promotion Mission, Credit Guarantee Scheme a game changer for entire ecosystem

Export Promotion Mission, Credit Guarantee Scheme a game changer for entire ecosystem

Sinner tops Zverev to seal SF spot in Turin

Sinner tops Zverev to seal SF spot in Turin

Jakes Bejoy calls Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' director Selvamani Selvaraj as Tamil cinema's "new visionary director" (Photo Credit: Jakes Bejoy/X)

Jakes Bejoy calls Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' director Selvamani Selvaraj as Tamil cinema's "new visionary director"

Delhi blast: Diary, notebook found in Al Falah University rooms of Muzammil, Umar reveal terror plot details

Delhi blast: Diary, notebook found in Al Falah University rooms of Muzammil, Umar reveal terror plot details