June 18, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Uddhav Sena turmoil: Arvind Sawant warns 6 'rebel' MPs of disciplinary action within 7 days

Uddhav Sena turmoil: Arvind Sawant warns 6 'rebel' MPs of disciplinary action within 7 days

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The rift within the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction Shiv Sena deepened on Thursday after six rebel MPs skipped a crucial parliamentary party meeting. The absence of these lawmakers, despite a formal party whip being issued, essentially confirms a fresh rebellion within the party's remaining parliamentary ranks.

An angry Arvind Sawant, senior leader and MP of the Uddhav faction, issued a stern, final warning to the absent lawmakers. He announced that show-cause notices are being dispatched to the rebels, demanding a formal explanation within seven days. Failure to provide a valid reason will trigger immediate anti-party activities and anti-defection proceedings against them.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sawant detailed the morning's attendance. "We had issued a strict party whip for today’s meeting, which commenced at 11:00 a.m. Only myself, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and our parliamentary party leader Sanjay Raut were present," Sawant said. "Since these six individuals chose to skip it, we are issuing show-cause notices. If they fail to respond within seven days of receipt, we will initiate strict disciplinary action against them for political betrayal (party-treason)."

Addressing claims from the rebel camp that a whip cannot be legally binding outside of an active legislative voting session, Sawant dismissed the argument. "The party absolutely has the authority to issue a whip. It is not limited to just voting on the House floor," Sawant clarified. "When a meeting is called to make core, strategic policy decisions concerning the party's future, a whip is entirely applicable. Therefore, the party directive holds, and their absence constitutes a clear violation," he said.

The six MPs skipping the meeting signals that the rebellion has now deeply penetrated Uddhav's remaining parliamentary strength. Sources said that Operation Tiger may now expand to lure the Shiv Sena(UBT) legislators and corporators from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

By issuing the seven-day ultimatum, the Uddhav faction is attempting to leverage anti-defection laws to force the MPs' hands, but the absence of the majority of their parliamentary group indicates that the Thackeray camp is facing yet another major structural fragmentation, said the political observers.

--IANS

sj/dpb

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