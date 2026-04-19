Real Sociedad beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to win Copa del Rey title

Seville, April 19 (IANS) Real Sociedad defeated Atletico Madrid on penalties to seal their fourth Copa del Rey triumph.

Pellegrino Matarazzo becomes the first-ever U.S, born manager to win a trophy in a top-five European league.

Sociedad last ‌won the Cup in 2021, when the delayed 2020 final was also ‌played at the La Cartuja stadium in ‌Seville.

The match had the dream start. Just sixteen seconds were enough for Barrene to head home from a Guedes cross. The San Sebastian striker tried his luck again minutes later with a shot from the edge of the box, forcing Musso into action. The Atletico side levelled on the quarter-hour through Lookman, their most dangerous man.

Marrero had no chance against his precise shot into the side of the post. It was time to start again. Guedes and Soler, with two fine efforts, put the team back in the driving seat.

The Portuguese forward, in another swift move, sent the ball over the bar with his left foot after a pass from Oyarzabal. And just as half-time was approaching, Musso, coming to claim a cross, conceded a penalty on Guedes, and Mikel Oyarzabal, who else, stepped up to convert from the spot and put the txuri urdin back in front.

The second half began without incident, which suited Real Sociedad just fine. The minutes ticked by slowly and, although the Madrid side pressed in search of an equaliser, the realistas held firm through grit and defensive commitment.

Just seven minutes remained and the dream was within reach, when Julián curled in a left-footed effort from the edge of the box to make it level. The blow shook Real Sociedad, and Baena almost immediately fired over from close range. Cardoso, with another clear chance, shot wide. The match went to extra time.

In the first half of added time, the txuri urdin had a golden opportunity, a clear chance for Orri that Musso somehow managed to claw away. That chance was gold.

The Madrid side responded with a right-footed strike from Julian that rattled the woodwork. The match hung by a thread.

As the game agonised to its conclusion, everything came down to a penalty shootout. And there, once again, Marrero was the hero, saving the first two Atletico penalties in decisive fashion. The winning goal was scored by Marin.

--IANS

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