Pandiraaj on how they managed to shoot 'Parimala & Co' in just 45 days!

Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Ace director Pandiraaj, who was complimented by actress Urvasi for having shot their upcoming film 'Parimala & Co' in a very short time, has now disclosed how he was able to shoot the film in just 45 days.

During the pre-release event of 'Parimala & Co', actress Urvasi pointed out that Malayalam films were usually shot in a very short period of time and that director Pandiraaj had completed shooting his Tamil film in an even shorter period.

When IANS asked the director about the number of days he took to shoot the film and how he managed it, the director said, "We shot the film in 45 days. If you have to be technical and consider all the double call sheets as two days instead of one, you could say it took us 60 days.The credit for being able to shoot this film in such a short time goes completely to my team and to my artistes. All my artistes are one take artistes. So, when you have such artistes, you naturally will be able to complete it swiftly."

For the unaware, Parimala & Co, which is Pandiraaj's 12th film as a director, will be a thriller and a comedy. The film features Jayaram and Urvasi in the lead.

Sources in the know had informed IANS that the story of the film would revolve around a family. The story of the film would revolve around the unique nature and characteristics of each member of this family and the problems that they encountered.

They had pointed out that the story, which begins in Chennai, would shift to Coimbatore and Palacode as it progressed.

Apart from Urvasi and Jayaram, who play the lead, the film also features Santhosh Sobhan in a pivotal role along with Sanchana Krishnamoorthy. The film will also feature Sandy and Ananthika Sanalkumar.

Comedian Yogi Babu will be seen in a lengthy role and will make his presence felt all through the film, sources had said and added that director Mysskin played the role of a police officer in the film.

Two intelligent and much admired comedians -- Singam Puli and Baks -- too would be seen in important roles in this film.

The film has been produced by Lyca Productions, Tamilkumaran Productions and director Pandiraaj's own Pasanga Productions.

--IANS

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