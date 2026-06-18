Real Madrid sign Ibrahim Konate on a four-year deal after Liverpool exit

Madrid, June 18 (IANS) Spanish giant Real Madrid have completed the signing of France defender Ibrahima Konate on a four-year contract, adding another major name to their squad ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old centre-back will officially join the Spanish giants at the end of June after leaving Liverpool as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Konate becomes Real Madrid’s third signing of the summer transfer window after the arrival of Spain left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. The trio are expected to play key roles as Madrid prepare for a new campaign under head coach Jose Mourinho.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Ibrahima Konaté have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030,” the club said in an official statement.

The French defender arrives in Madrid after spending five successful seasons with Liverpool. Signed from German club RB Leipzig in 2021, Konate established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs and played a significant role in the club’s recent success.

During his time at Anfield, he helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season under manager Arne Slot. He also lifted two League Cups and an FA Cup during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

Konate made 183 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, the highest tally by a French-born player in the club’s history. Much of that success came alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, with the pair forming one of the league’s strongest defensive partnerships.

The defender also featured prominently during Liverpool’s run to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, where the English club suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Konate is currently with the France national team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and was an unused substitute during their 3-1 victory over Senegal in the tournament opener. He is expected to join his new club after completing his international commitments.

--IANS

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