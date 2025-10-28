Real estate developer Signature Global shares fall nearly 20 pc this year

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Shares of real estate developer Signature Global India Limited have fallen sharply this year, dropping by Rs 268.10 or 19.8 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, according to BSE analytics data on Tuesday.

Over the last one year, the stock has lost Rs 283.20 or 20.68 per cent of its value. The shares closed on Tuesday at Rs 1,086.15, down Rs 17.45 or 1.58 per cent for the day.

In recent months, however, the stock has shown some signs of recovery. Over the past one month, Signature Global shares have gained Rs 30.95 or 2.93 per cent, while in the last two weeks, they rose Rs 84.90 or 8.48 per cent.

Despite the volatility in the stock, the company recently announced that it has raised Rs 875 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the lending arm of the World Bank.

The funds will be used to develop mid-income housing projects and reduce debt.

Speaking about the development, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said that the investment from IFC reflects confidence in the company’s focus on customer satisfaction, transparency, and timely delivery.

“Ever since our inception we have focused on key pillars of customer satisfaction, delivery and transparency,” he mentioned.

He added that the company is committed to environmentally sustainable, ESG-aligned housing projects in the future.

“As an environmentally conscious developer, we at Signature Global are focusing on developing environmentally sustainable projects and are committed to fulfilling all the ESG requirements in all our future projects,” Aggarwal mentioned.

The Gurugram-based real estate developer reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore during April–September 2025-26, compared to Rs 5,900 crore in the same period last year, according to its latest operational update.

--IANS

pk