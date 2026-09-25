September 25, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Ready to collaborate and work with India on shared priorities: EU envoy

Ready to collaborate and work with India on shared priorities: EU envoy

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) European Union (EU) is ready to collaborate and work with India on shared priorities, EU's Ambassador to India, Jean-Eric Paquet, said on Friday. Paquet presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at an official ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

"Honoured to present my credentials to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. There is a strong momentum across trade, defence, security, Research and Innovation. Proud to represent EU in India at such an exciting time. Ready to collaborate and work on shared priorities," he stated after the ceremony.

Describing the EU-India Strategic Partnership as "one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century", Paquet stressed its role in shaping global economic, technological, and geopolitical dynamics.

"With unprecedented momentum across trade, defence and security, research and innovation, it is an honour to represent the European Union in India at such a transformative juncture. Our shared agenda is not merely aspirational, it is a tangible commitment to future generations, one that will drive job creation, innovation," Paquet said.

Emphasising the strategic convergence between India and the EU, Paquet said, "Our cooperation extends beyond bilateral ties- it has global significance, particularly in ensuring stability across the broader Indo-Pacific region. The EU–India Security and Defence Partnership agreement will further strengthen defence industrial cooperation and advance alignment on defence initiatives."

Paquet said that the EU and India are "not just partners" but "architects of a shared future." He stated that India and EU will together translate ambition into action, delivering prosperity, security, and sustainability for the people and the world at large.

Jean-Eric Paquet's tenure as EU's Ambassador to India begins as ties between both sides enter a decisive phase, with significant advancements in several sectors, including the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Paquet is a seasoned diplomat and policy architect with over 30 years of public service within the European Union’s institutions, according to the EU's statement. Prior to joining in New Delhi, he served as Ambassador of the European Union to Japan (2022–2026). Previously, he held key roles such as Director for the Western Balkans in the European Commission and the EU's Ambassador to Mauritania (2004–2007).

--IANS

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