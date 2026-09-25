Govt tracking 1,731 infrastructure projects worth Rs 33.60 lakh crore

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The government on Friday said it is tracking 1,731 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a total revised cost of Rs 33.60 lakh crore, across 17 Central Ministries and Departments (as of August, 2026).

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 16.33 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 48.59 per cent of the revised project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 647 projects (38 per cent) achieving over 80 per cent physical progress, while 312 (18 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation.

The ministry continues to strengthen monitoring of Central Sector infrastructure projects through its PAIMANA platform, enabling improved tracking, timely reviews, and data-driven decision-making across Ministries.

The transport and logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (1,191 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 16.05 lakh crore underscoring priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

About 1,731 ongoing infrastructure projects include 715 mega projects (project cost of Rs 1,000 crore and above) with an original cost of Rs 25.89 lakh crore, and 1,016 major projects (project cost below Rs 1,000 crore and up to Rs 150 crore) amounting to Rs 4.83 lakh crore, said the government.

Physical and financial progress broadly move in tandem, with a large number of projects clustered at the initial (0–20%) and advanced (81–100%) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly-started projects alongside many nearing completions. While physical progress exceeds financial progress in the 81–100% range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accounts for the highest number of projects, with 982 projects (57 per cent), and a share of total revised project cost of Rs 9.52 lakh crore (28 per cent), highlighting its central role in national infrastructure development.

The Ministry of Railways has 147 ongoing projects (8 per cent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 3.14 lakh crore (9 per cent). The Ministry of Coal accounts for 122 ongoing projects (7 per cent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 2.22 lakh crore (7 per cent), as per the data.

--IANS

na/