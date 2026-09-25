G. V. Prakash Kumar shares musical insights on ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar, who has made the song ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’ from the upcoming film ‘Nayyi Navelli’, has said that the song blends desi flavour with an element of madness.

The video of the song features Yami Gautam Dhar, who essays the lead in the film. The song is composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics furnished by Vayu. It is crooned by Neeti Mohan, and marks the first reveal of Nayyi Navelli’s new bhabhi, introducing her to the family through a wedding celebration that blends Bhangra, rap, classical and hip-hop

Talking about the song, G. V. Prakash Kumar said, “‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’ was one of those songs where we just wanted to have fun with the sound. It has a very desi flavour, but at the same time it has to feel fresh and have a lot of energy”.

He further mentioned, “We didn’t want it to feel predictable, so we played around with the rhythm and the arrangement. Vayu’s lyrics have a mischievous energy, and Neeti’s voice brings so much character to the song. Yami also understood exactly what the song needed from her character. There’s a little bit of madness running through the whole thing, which I think is what makes the song so enjoyable. It’s the kind of song you can imagine playing at a family celebration, with everyone joining in”.

The song is set against a wedding celebration, and showcases Yami Gautam Dhar taking the centre stage and she makes her grand entry into the family. The song brings together Bhangra, rap, classical and hip-hop, seamlessly moving across sounds and styles while keeping the energy rooted in a desi celebration.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly said, “Bhabhi Tabaahi’ was one of the most fun songs I have choreographed, and it was even more special with Yami who is playing Mohini in the film. Mohini has a distinct personality, and can change expressions and dance forms on the click of a beat. The choreography had to have the same confidence with just the right amount of cheekiness, so it feels like it belongs to Mohini”.

“The song is so well written in the script that the narrative was too much fun to choreograph, especially the Devar-Bhabhi faceoff. Yami worked very hard to make sure we could pull off long takes and brought so much spontaneity to the performance. The song and the visuals will grow on you and will surely keep you wanting to watch it again and again”, he added.

The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles

Produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is set to release in theatres across India on October 16, 2026.

--IANS

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