September 25, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

India’s engineering goods exports rise nearly 25 pc in August

India’s engineering goods exports rise nearly 25 pc in August

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) India’s engineering goods exports continued their growth momentum for the fifth straight month in the current fiscal and rose 24.86 per cent (year-on-year) in August to $12.32 billion, an industry body said on Friday.

EEPC INDIA said that India’s engineering exports grew in almost all top 25 destinations, except the UAE and Saudi Arabia, mainly due to logistics disruptions from the West Asia crisis, adding that demand remained particularly strong in key markets such as the US, China, the UK, South Korea and Indonesia,

Engineering goods exports to the US rose 31 per cent year-on-year to $2.20 billion during the month. Engineering shipments to China stood at $424.65 million during the month under review, up 75 per cent from $242.50 million in August 2025.

Engineering exports to the UK rose 28.6 per cent year-on-year, South Korea-bound exports more than doubled to $466 million. Engineering exports to Indonesia grew 182 per cent to $292.30 million in August.

Exports to Oman nearly quadrupled to $198 million on the back of India–Oman free trade agreement that came into force in June 2026.

As many as 31 out of 34 engineering panels witnessed positive year-on-year growth during the month.

"The engineering exports sector's performance in the recent months, despite key trade route disruptions and geopolitical tensions, reflects growing confidence of the global market in Brand India,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India.

The upturn indicates global demand conditions becoming more supportive for India’s engineering exporters, reinforcing the need to consolidate market presence, diversify destinations and strengthen supply-chain resilience, he added.

On a cumulative basis, engineering exports during April-August 2026-27 stood at $58.70 billion, up from $49.10 billion in the same period last fiscal, registering growth of 19.55 per cent.

—IANS

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