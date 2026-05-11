RCB coach Andy Flower fined for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has been fined "15 per cent of his applicable match fee" for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during the IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL in its statement said, "Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during a match'"

The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire after a contentious boundary call involving Krunal Pandya.

Facing AM Ghazanfar, Krunal lofted the ball towards wide long-on, where Naman Dhir took the catch near the ropes and parried it towards Tilak Varma while stepping over the boundary line. Tilak did not complete the catch and appeared to signal a six, perhaps mistaking Naman clipping one boot with the other for contact with the boundary cushions.

Replays, however, showed Dhir had not touched the cushions during the effort. Krunal, who was cramping up, did not attempt a run, and the delivery eventually resulted in a dot ball.

As per IPL code of conduct, Article 2.3 covers "the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise. This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one’s own play or fortune."

Andy has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Amit Sharma.

Speaking of the match, RCB orchestrated one of the most astonishing victories in tournament history, edging past the Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in a chaotic last-ball thriller.

With the loss, Mumbai Indians became the second team after Lucknow Super Giants to be eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoff race.

--IANS

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