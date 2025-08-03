August 03, 2025 10:37 PM हिंदी

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

'Untrue': RBI has not asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by Sep, says govt

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The government on Sunday termed "untrue" a WhatsApp message that claimed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had ordered banks to cease issuing Rs 500 notes via ATMs by September 30, saying no such instruction has been issued.

The deceptive message also claims that 90 per cent of ATMs will cease issuing Rs 500 notes by March 31, 2026, and 75 per cent will do so by September 30.

Additionally, it advises people to begin "liquidating" their Rs 500 notes and implies that only Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes will be accessible through ATMs in the future.

Responding to the message, the government media arm Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit said that the RBI has not issued any such instructions, and Rs 500 notes are still legal tender.

In a post on X, it clarified that the widely shared claim is untrue and advised people not to believe such false information.

"Has RBI asked banks to stop disbursing Rs 500 notes from ATMs by September 2025? A message falsely claiming exactly this is spreading on #WhatsApp. #PIBFactCheck, No such instruction has been issued by the @RBI, Rs 500 notes will continue to be legal tender," the post said.

The Fact Check Unit stressed the significance of confirming any financial updates from official sources and cautioned that such messages are intended to deceive.

"Don’t fall for such misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before believing or sharing it!" it stated.

A similar claim went viral on social media last month. The previous message, which was widely shared on WhatsApp as well, implied that the RBI had a phased plan to stop issuing Rs 500 notes to ATMs by 2026.

PIB Fact Check had denied the allegation at that time as well, claiming that no such directive had been issued.

Authorities have emphasised the importance of exercising caution when consuming and disseminating unconfirmed information. Users are advised to rely only on reliable sources, such as the RBI's official communications or PIB's fact-checking handle, for any updates regarding currency, as misinformation about it has become more prevalent.

--IANS

aps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Shashi Tharoor’s tweet rekindles debate over Virat Kohli’s absence as India face series defeat in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

Tharoor’s tweet rekindles debate over Kohli’s absence as India face series defeat

Nitesh Rane slams Jitendra Awhad over Sanatan Dharm remark, calls it an insult to Hindu sentiment

Nitesh Rane slams Jitendra Awhad over Sanatan Dharm remark, calls it an insult to Hindu sentiment

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad slams Sanatani ideology, questions Manusmriti's relevance

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad slams Sanatani ideology, questions Manusmriti's relevance

Avika Gor & Milind Chanwani talk about the biggest challenge of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Avika Gor & Milind Chanwani talk about the biggest challenge of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Juggernaut FC off to a strong start in AIFF Futsal Club Championship in the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium – Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur on Sunday.

Juggernaut FC off to a strong start in AIFF Futsal Club Championship

Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical snag in plane

Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical snag in plane

Mohammed Siraj may now be remembered for the catch that wasn't taken, says Nasser Hussain as Harry Book capitalizes on pacer misses catch to score a century on the fourth day of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

5th Test: Siraj may now be remembered for the catch that wasn't taken, says Hussain

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Happiest friendship day to her 'youngest best friend'

Rashmika Mandanna wishes Happiest friendship day to her 'youngest best friend'

Bhawna Sharma, Yatri Patel reach semis, assured of medals in the U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI

U-19 & U22 Asian Boxing C'ships: Bhawna Sharma, Yatri Patel reach semis, assured of medals (Ld)

Bangladesh: Dark side of the new political order, meteoric rise of fascist forces

Bangladesh: Dark side of the new political order, meteoric rise of fascist forces (IANS Analysis)