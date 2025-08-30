RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra marks 11 years of Jan-Dhan Yojana with financial inclusion drive in Indore

Indore, Aug 30 (IANS) A special camp organised by the State Bank of India (SBI) in Indore celebrated the completion of 11 years of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). The event saw the special presence of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A large number of residents participated in the camp, which aimed to raise awareness about financial inclusion, KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance, and digital banking.

Addressing the gathering, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that India is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. He expressed confidence that in the coming years, India will surpass many countries to emerge as the third-strongest economic power globally.

Speaking on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the Jan Dhan Yojana, he said, “Our goal is to ensure inclusive development where every section of society prospers. Under this scheme, bank accounts were opened for those who previously did not have one. Today, it is essential for everyone to complete their re-KYC, as it is not only a legal requirement but also a social responsibility.”

Malhotra stressed the need for awareness to protect against cyber fraud and financial crimes in the digital age. He explained that banks are now working on the ‘Bank at Your Doorstep’ concept, organising camps in rural areas so people can avail themselves of financial schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and other welfare programmes. These schemes play a vital role in integrating rural India into the economic mainstream.

He also urged elected representatives to actively participate in these camps to help spread awareness of these schemes to a larger population.

“Our objective is to ensure that every citizen is included in the country’s progress,” Malhotra said. “The Jan Dhan Yojana has linked millions of people to the banking system over the past 11 years. Now, our focus is on promoting digital transactions and protecting people from financial fraud.”

Mentioning plans to organise such camps in every panchayat, he appealed to people to participate actively and take advantage of these schemes.

SBI officials present at the camp also provided information about various schemes and assisted people in completing their KYC processes. They added that for the past 11 years, the government has been delivering benefits to the public through welfare programmes.

