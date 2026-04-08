Raza Murad remembers 'the one man acting institution' Dilip Kumar

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar through his latest social media post.

Recalling one of the most memorable moments of his life with the 'one man acting institution', Raza Murad posted a picture with Dilip Kumar on his official Instagram handle.

He pointed out that Dilip Kumar managed to keep an entire nation hooked with his acting prowess for almost 6 decades, bringing to life every character he decided to play on screen.

Expressing his admiration for the legend, Raza Murad wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The most memorable moment of my life with my ideal, my idol, inspiration of all actors, the one man acting institution,one and only,the thespian,dilip kumar sahab.dilip sahab had kept the entire nation spellbound with his matchless histrionics for more than six decades.he has immortalized all the characters he has played on the silver screen.my millions salute to the immortal legend,dilip sahab (sic)."

For those who do not know, Raza Murad worked with Dilip Kumar in the 1989 film "Kanoon Apna Apna".

The project further starred Nutan, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles, along with others.

Raza Murad keeps on using social media to take trips down memory lane.

On Friday, Raza Murad remembered his late mother, Liaqat Jahan Begum, on her 98th birth anniversary.

He reflected on the irreplaceable role of a mother in one’s life with a nostalgic post that read, “Today is my late mother, liaqat jahan begum's 98th birth anniversary. (3.4.1928-12.11.2007). The infant in her arms is your friend, Raza Murad.”

"Needless to say,mother is the biggest blessing of the almighty on this planet earth.there is a saying"god could not be everywhere,therefore he created mothers"which is so very true.sab kuchh mil jata hai is duniya mein,maa nahin milti," he went on to add.

--IANS

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