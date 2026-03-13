Ravie Dubey reveals his sweet ritual with wife Sargun Mehta in the morning

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Popular couple from the entertainment industry, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, follow a sweet ritual in the morning.

The 'Jamai Raja' actor revealed in his latest social media post that when his ladylove, Sargun, is sometimes sleeping as he is heading out for work, he wakes her up and requests her to just smile for him.

As Sargun obliges, only half awake, he repeats a popular line from a commercial, "Aapka chehra mere liye lucky hain (Your face is lucky for me).

Sharing the sweet secret with his Instagram family, Ravie wrote on the photo-sharing app, "M going to let u in on a little ritual Sometimes when I leave for work early morning and Sagun’s sleeping, cruel as it may seem, I wake her up and tell her to smile just a little bit at me, and though half-sleepy, Sargun warmly smiles. And I repeat to her this old line I believe I heard decades ago in a Santoor ad . 'Your face is lucky for me' I truly believe it. I believe when I see Sargun smiling , All god’s are on my side. I do. (sic)"

The 'Ramayana' actor also shared two love-struck pictures with Sargun in the post. In the first picture, he has his arms around her, while in the second, Ravie can be seen giving her a peck on the cheek.

For the unversed, Sargun and Ravie met one another back in 2009 on the sets of the popular television show “12/24 Karol Bagh”, in which they played husband and wife. During the shoot of the drama, the two became friends, and gradually their friendship turned into love.

After being in a relationship for many years, Ravie proposed to Sargun during a live show on national TV.

The couple finally tied the knot in a grand Punjabi wedding on 7 December 2013.

--IANS

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