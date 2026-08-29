Ravi Teja signs new film with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' director Vivek Athreya

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Telugu star Ravi Teja, who is riding high on the sensational success of his recently released film 'Irumudi' which has now gone on to emerge a huge blockbuster, is now on a signing spree.

Sources close to the actor say that he has now signed another new film, this time with director Vivek Athreya, who is best known for having directed the Nani-starrer 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'. The film is to be produced by Laxman and Srini of Bridge Productions.

Sources said Irumudi’s success had brought the team together for a special celebration, with director Vivek Athreya and producers Laxman and Srini meeting Ravi Teja and congratulating him on the blockbuster success of the film.

Only a couple of days ago, the actor had announced that he will next be working with director Hasith Goli on a hardcore entertainer, which is to be produced by ace producers Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, which congratulated Ravi Teja on the success of his film Irumudi, has already announced that the project that they are to work together on will hit screens on January 14, for Sankranthi next year.

Ravi Teja's next film with Hasith Goli hasn't been titled yet and is tentatively being referred to as #SVC64. The combination of Ravi Teja, Hasith Goli and SVC has already made #SVC64 catch the attention of film buffs.

While Ravi Teja is known for his infectious energy, impeccable comic timing and ability to carry commercial entertainers with ease, Hasith Goli has made a name for himself with his quirky concepts, humour and distinctive storytelling. Sri Venkateswara Creations has also built a reputation for backing films with interesting scripts and strong commercial potential.

Sources say that Ravi Teja will begin work on his new film with Vivek Athreya, once he wraps up Hasith Goli's film.

--IANS

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