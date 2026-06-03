June 03, 2026 4:55 PM हिंदी

Ravi Teja plays a doting dad in 'Irumudi'; Glimpse video out!

Ravi Teja plays a doting dad in 'Irumudi'; Glimpse video out! (Photo Credit: Priya Bhavani Shankar/X)

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) The makers of director Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, 'Irumudi', featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, on Wednesday, released a glimpse video from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the glimpse video, Ravi Teja wrote, "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa. Presenting you all THE HEART OF IRUMUDI. #Irumudi Glimpse . In cinemas from August 2026."

The glimpse video released shows Ravi Teja lovingly taking care of his daughter in the film. The child, it is evident, is in a very happy space with her father. However, the glimpse video hints at something tragic happening. As a result, we see Ravi Teja turn violent. He also takes to drinking. When his daughter urges him to quit alcohol, we see him become an Ayyappa devotee and wear the sacred mala to take back control of his life and kick the dreaded habit.

The film, which happens to be Ravi Teja's 77th film and was therefore being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until it was titled 'Irumudi', is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa.

Ravi Teja, at the time of the film's first look being launched, had said, “Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”

Sources say director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a powerful script that fuses devotional depth, emotional weight, and mass appeal in equal measure. They further disclose that at the film's core will lie a strong father–daughter bond, that will offer Ravi Teja a character arc unlike anything that he's portrayed before. Besides playing a first-of-its-kind role, Ravi Teja, they say, has also undergone a transformation.

Sources also claim that the film promises well-defined roles for every character, adding richness to the narrative. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja’s daughter in the film. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles.

Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, 'Irumudi' boasts a solid technical crew, with GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography, Sahi Suresh leading production design, and Prawin Pudi on the editing table. Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, with Naresh Babu P serving as script coordinator.

--IANS

mkr/

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