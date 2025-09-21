Rahul Gandhi 'misleading' people, 'instigating' anarchism in country: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading the public and instigating anarchism in the name of Gen-Z.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the former minister accused Gandhi of spreading lies about the Election Commission of India (ECI).

His remarks came after Gandhi on the social media platform X posted: "Desh ke yuva, desh ke students, and desh ke Gen Z will save the Constitution, democracy, and vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind."

Condemning Gandhi's statement, the BJP leader said, "What does Rahul Gandhi want to convey by such posts? Is he trying to incite violence and create anarchy in the country? His act is against democracy, the Constitution, and the nation. I strongly condemn this unfortunate and unacceptable statement."

Prasad further accused Gandhi of spreading lies about the ECI.

"Rahul Gandhi has levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission without doing his homework. Gandhi made allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who was appointed only a few months ago, for a case dating back to 2023. How can he be responsible? Rahul Gandhi is misleading the people," he said.

Citing an example from Karnataka's Aland Assembly constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that the seat was won by Congress in 2023 after the BJP's 2018 victory, and the High Court had ordered re-polling.

"Gandhi is questioning the same election where his party's candidate won by 248 votes. Does he even realise he is putting a question mark on his own victory?" Prasad said.

The BJP leader said that Gandhi has "lost" all sense of propriety and purpose and asked him to stop "cheating" people with false claims.

Prasad said the Election Commission has already clarified that an FIR registered in 2023 is being investigated by the state CID in Karnataka, a state currently governed by the Congress.

Prasad asked why Rahul had not questioned his own party government if the probe remains incomplete.

He rejected Gandhi's claim that a "third-party digital link" deleted votes, noting the FIR and ongoing investigation.

He also questioned Gandhi's "credibility", saying the Congress leader makes statements without doing his homework and suggested his advisers be changed.

"Who is his tutor? Please change his tutor," Prasad insisted, saying Gandhi's charges were "irresponsible" and asked him to direct questions at his own state government if there were lapses in the investigation.

--IANS

ajk/svn