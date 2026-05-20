May 20, 2026 1:38 PM हिंदी

Ravi Mohan dons maala, begins fasting as he prepares to undertake holy Sabarimala trip

Ravi Mohan dons maala, begins fasting as he prepares to undertake holy Sabarimala trip (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Well known actor and producer Ravi Mohan, who recently announced that he was not going to act anymore until his divorce came through and his personal life was set right, has now donned the sacred maala (chain) and begun fasting as part of his preparations to undertake a holy trip to Sabarimala.

Sources close to the actor said Ravi Mohan, who was undergoing a torrid time on the personal front, had now donned the sacred 'maala' (chain), marking a period of devotion and spiritual reflection.

The actor, who has parted ways with his wife Aarti, had recently addressed a press conference at his office in which he had turned emotional and had broken down half way through.

Ravi Mohan, at the conference, had announced, "Firstly what I want to say is that my films will not release on screen until I get my divorce. I am not going to act. That is because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to."

Citing the Tamil saying, 'Saadhu mirandal kaadu kolladhu' (which means when those who are of a patient nature eventually lose their patience, the forest will not be able to bear their anger), Ravi had said that he was a sadhu ( patient man) and several people were trying to provoke him.

"I am no longer going to be patient. Now, all those who wanted to provoke me can try doing so now. This is my office. All those who wanted to use me as a punching bag can come here now. I am going to deliver kicks like 'Karathey Babu'. I am ready," he had said in a determined tone.

He had gone on to say, "I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyber bullying stops..."

When asked if whether his decision pertained to only new projects and if whether he would complete the existing films that he was working on, Ravi Mohan had said, "I will not behave in such a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. I can say that much. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected by me. "

--IANS

mkr/

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